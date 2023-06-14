Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry booked for UFC 292

Geoff Neal has to deal with hungry welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry next.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Neal (15-5) and Machado Garry (12-0) are set to fight at UFC 292 in Boston on Aug. 19. The matchup was first reported by RTÉ Sport.

Machado Garry also announced the matchup on social media.

Get Ready Boston pic.twitter.com/mHeACkjPIp — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) June 14, 2023

Neal is currently No. 11 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Machado Garry is unranked. Both have numbers next to their names in the UFC’s official rankings, with Neal at No. 8 and Machado Garry at No. 13.

This is the toughest test yet for the undefeated Machado Garry, who is coming off of an impressive first-round knockout of Daniel Rodriguez. Machado Garry is now 5-0 in the UFC, with three of those wins by way of KO/TKO.

Neal is just 2-3 in his past five fights, with his losses coming to top names at 170 pounds. A loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285 stopped a two-fight win streak, which saw Neal defeat Vicente Luque and Santiago Ponzinibbio. His UFC record stands at 7-3.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.