The MMA Hour with Max Holloway, Tim Simpson in studio, Patricio Pitbull, Mike Malott, Regis Prograis

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Bellator featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull talks about his bantamweight title shot against champ Sergio Pettis at Bellator 297.

1:15 p.m.: Tim Simpson joins us in studio to talk about the fighters he reps in Chosen Advisory Group.

2 p.m.: Max Holloway joins us in studio to talk about his next step.

3:15 p.m.: Mike Malott reflects on his UFC 289 win over Adam Fugitt.

3:40 p.m.: Former boxing champ Regis Prograis talks about his experience working with Nate Diaz and the state of boxing.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

4:30 p.m.: Parlay Pals return with best bets for UFC Vegas 75 and more.

