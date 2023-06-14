The MMA Hour with Max Holloway, Tim Simpson in studio, Patricio Pitbull, Mike Malott, Regis Prograis

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Bellator featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull talks about his bantamweight title shot against champ Sergio Pettis at Bellator 297.

1:15 p.m.: Tim Simpson joins us in studio to talk about the fighters he reps in Chosen Advisory Group.

2 p.m.: Max Holloway joins us in studio to talk about his next step.

3:15 p.m.: Mike Malott reflects on his UFC 289 win over Adam Fugitt.

3:40 p.m.: Former boxing champ Regis Prograis talks about his experience working with Nate Diaz and the state of boxing.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

4:30 p.m.: Parlay Pals return with best bets for UFC Vegas 75 and more.

