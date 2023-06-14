Islam Makhachev opens as massive favorite over Charles Oliveira in potential rematch

Charles Oliveira solidified himself as the No. 1 lightweight contender with a knockout of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. But he’s still a long shot to beat reigning champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch.

New odds have been released for a potential second fight between Makhachev and Oliveira, and the Dagestani native has opened as a massive favorite. Here are the current odds according to BetOnline.ag.

Charles Oliveira: +285

Islam Makhachev: -350

The initial odds for a rematch had Makhachev listed as a -400 favorite, but bets on Oliveira brought those numbers down slightly. That said, Makhachev is still an overwhelming favorite to win again.

Based on the current odds, a $100 wager on Makhachev would net you just $28.57 in profit, while a $100 bet on Oliveira would result in a $285 payout should he win. The implied winning percentage for Makhachev is 78 percent, with Oliveira at just 26 percent.

Given how the first fight played out this past October, it’s no surprise Makhachev is heavily favored to win again.

In their initial encounter, Makhachev needed less than two rounds to vanquish Oliveira with a dominant performance on the feet and on the ground. Makhachev ultimately finished the fight with an arm-triangle choke submission that crowned him as the new UFC lightweight champion.

Since that time, Makhachev defended his belt with a unanimous decision win over UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, while Oliveira bounced back with the victory against Dariush.

Right now, no official decision has been made about Makhachev’s next opponent. The champ hopes to his return this October when the UFC lands in Abu Dhabi.