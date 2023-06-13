Francis Ngannou addresses Deontay Wilder, Dana White’s Tyson Fury offer

Francis Ngannou didn’t know Deontay Wilder would make an appearance at a PFL event, but he’s glad the former boxing champ did.

Wilder pitched a two-fight exchange with Ngannou this past Thursday at PFL 4, and Ngannou confirmed his talks with the “Brown Bomber.”

“We were having conversations earlier this year before they came out with the potential fight in December,” Ngannou said in an interview with The Schmo. “So that’s why we’re going to hold that up, in order to finish his business in December, but we were serious about a two-fight deal.”

Wilder could face fellow ex-champ Anthony Joshua at the end of the year, opening the door for a potential fight with Ngannou in 2024, when Ngannou is expected to begin his PFL run.

“Whatever is possible,” Ngannou said. “Whoever is ready. But we had a very advanced conversation with Deontay and his team.”

Wilder donned a pair of PFL gloves on the promotion’s broadcast and contemplated the force of his punches in four-ounce gloves. The 37-year-old seemed considerably more open to trying MMA than his three-time rival, Tyson Fury, who called for a boxing match with Ngannou in MMA gloves but never followed through.

Ngannou, who relinquished the UFC heavyweight belt when he declined to sign a new contract, dismissed a potential hybrid boxing/MMA fight with Fury.

“Tyson would not be willing to do that,” he said. “Of course, I’d be willing to do that. Martial arts is my comfort zone, so I would definitely be happy to do that. But no, he doesn’t want that.”

Fury clarified his interest in boxing after a jab at UFC commentator Joe Rogan turned into a full-blown internet sparring session with Jon Jones, Ngannou and UFC President Dana White chiming in. White offered to lend out Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion, for a boxing match with Fury.

Ngannou doubts White can convince Fury any better than he can.

“I don’t care about that,” the PFL signee said. “There’s a difference between what Dana White says and what Tyson Fury wants. So, as for right now, I think we are more likely to also have that fight, but nothing has been set up yet.

“[Fury is] not going to fight MMA. He’s not going to fight in the cage. He was clear about that. He’s gonna be in the ring, period.”

Fury could fight Joshua at the end of his year. Ngannou, meanwhile, remains on the books only for MMA.

“Inside the cage, definitely 2024,” he said. “Inside the ring, [I’m] not quite sure yet, but it’s still possible for this year. Nothing guaranteed, but inside the cage, early next year, [in the] PFL.”