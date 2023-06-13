Video: Terence Crawford, Errol Spence press conference faceoff

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence faced off for the first time to support their blockbuster fight on July 29 in Las Vegas.

Crawford and Spence got up close and personal before answering questions from the media on Tuesday in Los Angeles. MMA Fighting captured video from the staredown, which can be seen above.

Crawford vs. Spence takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airs on Showtime pay-per-view. The fight is for the undisputed welterweight championship with Spence putting his WBC, WBA, and IBF titles up for grabs, while Crawford defends his WBO title.