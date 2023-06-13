Isaac Dulgarian vs. Francis Marshall on tap for upcoming UFC event on Aug. 12

Featherweights Isaac Dulgarian and Francis Marshall have agreed to clash at the upcoming UFC card in Aug. 12 with the event expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

At 5-0, Dulgarian will finally make his octagon debut after he signed with the UFC following an appearance on Dana White’s Lookin’ For a Fight, which included a sponsorship deal with the UFC president’s friends, the Nelk Boys.

Dulgarian was originally scheduled to compete in January but an injury forced him to drop off the card with his debut now expected to take place in August instead.

As for Marshall, he looks to get back on track after suffering his first professional loss in April after falling to William Gomis by split decision. Prior to that setback, Marshall had gone 7-0 in his career including a win on Dana White’s Contender Series as well as a second-round knockout over Marcelo Rojo in his UFC debut.

Dulgarian vs. Marshall joins a growing lineup headed to Las Vegas on Aug. 12 with the card set to be headlined by a welterweight matchup pitting Vicente Luque against Rafael dos Anjos.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.