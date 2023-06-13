The Ultimate Fighter 31: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Episode 3 results

Michael Chandler is dominating his Ultimate Fighter 31 coaching matchup with Conor McGregor.

On this week’s episode, Team Chandler improved to 3-0 in the TUF 31 quarterfinals as Austin Hubbard (15-6) won a lopsided decision over Aaron McKenzie (11-2-1) in their lightweight tournament bout.

The younger, but slightly more experienced Hubbard (Hubbard has more pro fights than McKenzie, though both started their pro careers in 2015) displayed outstanding takedown defense in the two-round battle, repeatedly fending off McKenzie’s attempts to take the fight to the mat. McKenzie had his moments on the feet, catching Hubbard with a few solid punches right on the money, but Hubbard’s chin was up to the task and he frequently fired back.

Hubbard nearly ended the fight late in Round 1 as he cracked McKenzie with an uppercut followed by a big knee as McKenzie shot in to slow Hubbard down. That led to Hubbard gaining top position and raining hard ground-and-pound strikes onto McKenzie.

A bloodied McKenzie came out aggressive in the second round, but Hubbard remained calm and eventually scored a takedown of his own to set up more ground-and-pound. When McKenzie attempted to counter wrestle, Hubbard simply powered him back down to the mat where he controlled him for the remainder of the round. Hubbard went on to claim a unanimous decision win.

In Hubbard’s initial run with the UFC, he went 3-4 with wins over Dakota Bush, Max Rohskopf, and Kyle Prepolec. He was released in 2021, but bounced back with a pair of wins on the regional scene in 2022. He joins fellow UFC veterans Roosevelt Roberts and Cody Gibson in advancing to the semifinals.

McGregor’s team of prospects (defined as fighters who have not fought in the UFC) remain without a win.

It wasn’t all bad news for McGregor, who received a visit from fan Samuel Romero, who brought him a couple of custom-made McGregor action figures (one in fighting attire, one in business attire). “The Notorious” was so impressed by Romero’s work that he offered to buy the figures on the spot and he broke out a stack of $100 bills to complete the transaction, much to Romero’s amazement.

What a special moment between Conor and a young fan #TUF31 pic.twitter.com/6DXXVH9gWY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 14, 2023

Next week features a bout rescheduled from Episode 2 as Team McGregor’s Trevor Wells (8-3) takes on Team Chandler’s Timur Valiev (18-3, 1 NC).

The Ultimate Fighter 31 airs live every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Following the season finale, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are expected to face off in a welterweight bout at a date still to be determined.

The finalists of the TUF 31 lightweight and bantamweight tournaments will also compete for a six-figure UFC contract at the show’s live finale. A date for that event is also yet to be announced.

Here is the TUF 31 roster divided by team:

Team McGregor (prospects)

Lightweight

Bantamweight

Mando Gutierrez (26, 8-2) Trevor Wells (27, 8-3) Carlos Vera (35, 11-3) Rico DiSciullo (36, 11-2, 1 NC)

Team Chandler (veterans)

Lightweight

Jason Knight (30, 23-7) Austin Hubbard (31, 15-6) Roosevelt Roberts (28, 12-3, 1 NC) Kurt Holobaugh (36, 19-7, 1 NC)

Bantamweight

Hunter Azure (31, 10-3) Brad Katona (31, 12-2) Timur Valiev (33, 18-3, 1 NC) Cody Gibson (35, 19-8)

Here are the quarterfinal results so far:

Roosevelt Roberts def. Nate Jennerman via first-round KO

Cody Gibson def. Mando Gutierrez via first-round TKO

Austin Hubbard def. Aaron McKenzie via unanimous decision

Here are the remaining quarterfinal matchups:

Trevor Wells vs. Timur Valiev

Lee Hammond vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Jason Knight vs. Landon Quinones

Hunter Azure vs. Rico DiSciullo

Brad Katona vs. Carlos Vera

Advancing to semifinals: Roberts, Gibson, Hubbard

Eliminated: Jennerman, Gutierrez, McKenzie