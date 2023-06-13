Heck of a Morning: Reaction to ‘embarrassing’ Floyd Mayweather boxing card, fun UFC 289 event

While UFC 289 exceeded expectations on Saturday night, Sunday’s Floyd Mayweather headlined boxing card was the exact opposite for more than just the post-main event shenanigans that took place between the teams of Mayweather and John Gotti III.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to UFC 289, including the big wins for the now-retired Amanda Nunes, and Charles Oliveira — who stopped Beneil Dariush in the co-main event — as well as the “embarrassing” Mayweather vs. Gotti III boxing event. Additionally, listener questions include the women’s GOAT discussion now that Nunes has retired and where “The Lioness” ranks compared to Bellator champ Cris Cyborg, if Oliveira will end up getting the rematch with Islam Makhachev next, if anyone can sneak in and take the shot from “Du Bronx,” the UFC women’s bantamweight division that currently doesn’t have a champion, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.