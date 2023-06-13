Morning Report: Islam Makhachev wants nothing to do with BMF ‘belt for the bums,’ predicts UFC 291 winner

Don’t expect to see Islam Makhachev in a BMF title fight anytime soon.

The reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion will be sitting back and enjoying the action with the rest of the MMA world come UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Ut. The event’s headliner features the return of the BMF title for a highly-anticipated rematch between perennial top lightweight contenders and former interim titleholders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Makhachev is a purist through and through, which is easy to understand from his position as a UFC champion. Therefore, the BMF strap getting resurrected and involved with a 155-pound contender bout is something he wants to stay far away from.

“I don’t want that s***,” Makhachev told Daniel Cormier. “This belt for the bums, you know? First time, who fight for this belt? Nate Diaz and [Jorge] Masvidal. The people who never can be champion, you know? They give him some belt. ‘Guys, be happy. Fight for BMF.’ Bro, what is this? I don’t know. They have to stop this after this (laughs). Stop.

“Gaethje and Poirier, I don’t know when — they fight for the real belt many times and they always lose, you know? Now Dana [White] like good guy, give them other belt. ‘Guys, you have to be BMF champion.’ Honestly, if somebody give me this belt tomorrow, I don’t want this s***. Of course, brother. Keep this away from me. Never say this fight gonna be vs. lightweight champion and BMF champion. Never say this, okay?”

Makhachev appears destined for a rematch with Charles Oliveira — the man he defeated to earn — after this past weekend at UFC 289. “Do Bronx” got back in the win column after his loss to Makhachev, finishing Beneil Dariush with strikes in the opening round. However, a strong case can be made for the Poirier vs. Gaethje winner thanks to neither having fought Makhachev and a win getting either back on a winning streak. The champion is expected to next defend his title at UFC 294 in October when the promotion returns to Abu Dhabi.

In April 2018, Poirier bested “The Highlight” in what many considered that year’s best fight, earning a fourth-round TKO via punches. Makhachev doesn’t see much threat from either possible future challenger but does feel strongly about who is the better of the two.

“I can beat them,” Makhachev said. “I can fight with Poirier or Gaethje but I don’t need this BMF s***, brother. That’s it. I can beat these guys easy. I think better fight for me [is] with Gaethje or Poirier because, for the fans, the people gonna watch this fight. But without this belt, please. I can say, ‘Dana. Tell this guy keep this belt in the home, come to the fight.’

“I think Poirier gonna beat him. What Gaethje have for Poirier? Nothing. Poirier have good boxing, better than Gaethje, and that’s it. It’s gonna be boxing match. [Gaethje] looked good in this match [against Rafael Fiziev] but Poirier I think is different level. Fiziev and [Michael] Chandler, these guys good but not top level.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Understood.

What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained https://t.co/HS89POm6qW — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 12, 2023

Enemies to friends.

Thanks for the training today Sean Strickland! This will be a very productive week. pic.twitter.com/YNAMqM2whj — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) June 13, 2023

Hat tip.

Jiri.

Flyweight banter.

You ready August 5th Fathead? @alexperezMMA — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 13, 2023

Come on man. You know how this works, calling me out on twitter won’t get us anywhere. Call the matchmaker. — Alex Perez (@alexperezMMA) June 13, 2023

You trying to fight this year or nah?

Seems you’ve had a hard time showing up. That’s pretty much how it works. I always show up! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 13, 2023

I’m down. Call the matchmaker. Agreeing on social media doesn’t mean anything. — Alex Perez (@alexperezMMA) June 13, 2023

Where?

Where you at Konner Mgrer? pic.twitter.com/yDA11lDcZs — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 12, 2023

Lol.

Watching that gig slip away in real time. https://t.co/N9CM05D8vX — Fabiano Buskei (@fabianobuskei) June 12, 2023

GOAT.

Whoops.

Connor u fucking pussy u came here and threw the chakras of the mascot and team so for that u banned bitch — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) June 13, 2023

FINAL THOUGHTS

Makhachev is unintentionally hilarious and logical all at the same time. It’s impressive.

Thanks for reading!

