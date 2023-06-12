Maria Oliveira removed from UFC roster following UFC 289 loss to Diana Belbita

Maria Oliveira’s UFC run has come to an end after an unanimous decision defeat to Diana Belbita at UFC 289, which took place this past Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation reveled to MMA Fighting that Oliveira completed her UFC contract and the promotion decided not to offer the Brazilian a new deal. Algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch first acknowledged the removal.

Oliveira (13-7) only won once in four octagon appearances, a split decision victory over Gloria de Paula in 2022, before suffering back-to-back decision defeats to Vanessa Demopoulos and Belbita. The two-time RIZIN veteran also competed at Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, losing via TKO to Marina Rodriguez.

The PRVT strawweight had a short camp for UFC 289 after deciding to enter a reality TV show in her native Brazil this past May, but said on a recent episode of Trocação Franca podcast that “of all the girls I see in my division, this [Belbita fight] is a fight I see as very favorable for me, so there’s no way I regret doing that.”