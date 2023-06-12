Conor McGregor backs John Gotti III in Floyd Mayweather fiasco: ‘The war is on’

Conor McGregor has chosen sides in the brewing battle between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III.

On Sunday, Mayweather faced Gotti in an exhibition boxing match that quickly devolved into an all-out disaster when a brawl broke out between the entourages of the two men after referee Kenny Bayless stopped the bout. In the aftermath, Gotti declared Mayweather his “enemy for life” and called for “backup” from McGregor. And “The Notorious” has seemingly answered the call, posting his support of Gotti in a since-deleted Tweet.

“I back the Gotti’s. The war is on.”

McGregor famously boxed Mayweather in a crossover event in August 0f 2017 dubbed “The Money Fight,” losing by TKO in the tenth round. Since then, the two have vacillated between respectful comments and trash talk, with both parties hinting that a rematch is destined to happen eventually.

First though, McGregor has MMA business to attend to.

The former two-division champion has not competed since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264, but is expected to make his UFC return before the end of the year in a marquee fight against former Bellator lightweight champion and fellow The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler.