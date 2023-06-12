PFL 4 medical suspensions: Marlon Moraes handed indefinite suspension following 7th straight loss

Marlon Moraes retired this past Thursday night at PFL 4 following a seventh consecutive loss by knockout. Should the one-time UFC title challenger change his mind, he will need medical clearance to compete again.
The end came at just over the three-minute mark in the opening round when Moraes was floored by opponent Gabriel Braga. That served as his third straight loss in the PFL after joining the organization following a brief retirement at the conclusion of his UFC career back in 2022.
On Monday, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission revealed medical suspensions handed down from the card with Moraes receiving a mandatory 60 days suspension along with an indefinite suspension that requires a doctor’s clearance to fight.
If Moraes stays retired none of that matters, but the suspension still stands after he was knocked out for the seventh time in a row.
The only other lengthy suspension at PFL 4 came as the result of a brutal, fight-ending knee injury suffered by Delan Monte in the first round of his matchup with Josh Silveira. Monte was handed a mandatory 90 day suspension for the injury along with an indefinite suspension that requires a doctor’s clearance before he can compete again.
Here are the full medical suspensions for PFL 4 in Atlanta:
Jesus Pinedo: 7 days
Brendan Loughnane: 21 days
Movlid Khaybulaev: 7 days
Tyler Diamond: 21 days
Marthin Hamlet: 7 days
Sam Kei: 7 days
Bubba Jenkins: 7 days
Sung Bin Jo: 7 days
Josh Silveira: 7 days
Delan Monte: 90 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension until gaining medical clearance
Gabriel Braga: 7 days
Marlon Moraes: 60 day mandatory suspension, indefinitely suspension until gaining medical clearance
Ty Flores: 14 days
Dan Spohn: 14 days
Chris Wade: 7 days
Ryoji Kudo: 7 days
Impa Kasanganay: 7 days
Tim Caron: 7 days
Andrew Sanchez: 21 days
Taylor Johnson: 14 days
Abigail Montes: 7 days
Brandy Hester: 7 days
Alexei Pergande: 7 days
Akeem Bashir: 7 days
