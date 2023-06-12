PFL 4 medical suspensions: Marlon Moraes handed indefinite suspension following 7th straight loss

Marlon Moraes retired this past Thursday night at PFL 4 following a seventh consecutive loss by knockout. Should the one-time UFC title challenger change his mind, he will need medical clearance to compete again.

The end came at just over the three-minute mark in the opening round when Moraes was floored by opponent Gabriel Braga. That served as his third straight loss in the PFL after joining the organization following a brief retirement at the conclusion of his UFC career back in 2022.

On Monday, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission revealed medical suspensions handed down from the card with Moraes receiving a mandatory 60 days suspension along with an indefinite suspension that requires a doctor’s clearance to fight.

If Moraes stays retired none of that matters, but the suspension still stands after he was knocked out for the seventh time in a row.

The only other lengthy suspension at PFL 4 came as the result of a brutal, fight-ending knee injury suffered by Delan Monte in the first round of his matchup with Josh Silveira. Monte was handed a mandatory 90 day suspension for the injury along with an indefinite suspension that requires a doctor’s clearance before he can compete again.

Here are the full medical suspensions for PFL 4 in Atlanta:

Jesus Pinedo: 7 days

Brendan Loughnane: 21 days

Movlid Khaybulaev: 7 days

Tyler Diamond: 21 days

Marthin Hamlet: 7 days

Sam Kei: 7 days

Bubba Jenkins: 7 days

Sung Bin Jo: 7 days

Josh Silveira: 7 days

Delan Monte: 90 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension until gaining medical clearance

Gabriel Braga: 7 days

Marlon Moraes: 60 day mandatory suspension, indefinitely suspension until gaining medical clearance

Ty Flores: 14 days

Dan Spohn: 14 days

Chris Wade: 7 days

Ryoji Kudo: 7 days

Impa Kasanganay: 7 days

Tim Caron: 7 days

Andrew Sanchez: 21 days

Taylor Johnson: 14 days

Abigail Montes: 7 days

Brandy Hester: 7 days

Alexei Pergande: 7 days

Akeem Bashir: 7 days