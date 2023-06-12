PFL 4 salaries: Bubba Jenkins, Movlid Khaybulaev lead all fighters with six-figure payouts

Bubba Jenkins and Movlid Khaybulaev both picked up big wins to move into the 2023 PFL playoffs and also led the way for salaries for the PFL 4 card held in Atlanta.

On Monday, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission released the salaries for the card in an email to MMA Fighting after the card took place this past Thursday, June 8.

At the top of the card, Jenkins and Khaybulaev took home $100,000 purses after earning $50,000 in show money along with another $50,000 earned as a win bonus. Jenkins dispatched Sung Bin Jo by first-round rear-naked choke submission to punch his ticket into the PFL playoffs while Khaybulaev tapped out Tyler Diamond in the second round as he looks to become a two-time PFL champion after previously claiming the featherweight crown in 2021.

In defeat, 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane took home $50,000 after falling to Jesus Pinedo in a shocking upset. Loughnane earned the $1 million grand prize in 2022 but now his 2023 season is over after he suffered a first-round knockout loss that eliminated him from the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Marlon Moraes also took home $50,000 in what will be the final fight of his career after announcing his retirement from MMA following a loss to Gabriel Braga.

Here are the full salaries for PFL 4 below:

Jesus Pinedo: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win

Brendan Loughnane: $50,000

Movlid Khaybulaev: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Tyler Diamond: $15,000

Marthin Hamlet: $56,000 — $28,000 to show, $28,000 to win

Sam Kei: $10,000

Bubba Jenkins: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Sung Bin Jo: $13,000

Josh Silveira: $62,000 — $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Delan Monte: $13,000

Gabriel Braga: $22,000 — $11,000 to show, $11,000 to win

Marlon Moraes: $50,000

Ty Flores: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win

Dan Spohn: $20,000

Chris Wade: $76,000 — $38,000 to show, $38,000 to win

Ryoji Kudo: $16,000

Impa Kasanganay: $16,000 — $8,000 to show, $8,000 to win

Tim Caron: $10,000

Andrew Sanchez: $36,000 — $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Taylor Johnson: $10,000

Abigail Montes: $26,000 — $13,000 to show, $13,000 to win

Brandy Hester: $3,000

Alexei Pergande: $12,000 — $6,000 to show, $6,000 to win

Akeem Bashir: $3,000