 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John Gotti III declares Floyd Mayweather ‘enemy for life,’ tags Conor McGregor for backup

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers - The O2
Floyd Mayweather
Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

John Gotti III isn’t finished with Floyd Mayweather.

Chaos ensued Sunday night when Gotti and Mayweather clashed in an exhibition boxing bout in Sunrise, Fla., an affair that was doomed to ignominy from the start as the fight was delayed by several minutes because of the pair’s sizable entourages impeding the cornermen and then ended with a brawl after referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the fight in the sixth round due to the fighters’ jawing at each other and not responding to his admonishment.

Mayweather, an undefeated four-division boxing champion, dominated the contest, which only incensed Gotti further as the bout progressed. It appears that Gotti was still heated after the fight as he took to social media to threaten Mayweather and complain about the circumstances of the fight being called off.

@jg3mma, Instagram

“Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life,” Gotti wrote in an Instagram Story, accompanied by a high-angle video of the brawl.

“Bum never put me down or stopped me,” Gotti wrote. “It was a DQ for no reason.”

@jg3mma, Instagram

Adding extra fuel to the fire, Gotti, the grandson of notorious New York mobster John Gotti, tagged UFC star and longtime Mayweather rival Conor McGregor in an Instagram story, writing, “We need backup.”

@jg3mma, Instagram

McGregor and Mayweather have a lengthy history alternating between both back-and-forth insults and mutual respect, a feud that culminated in their August 2017 crossover boxing bout that headlined one of the most lucrative pay-per-views in combat sports history. Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in Round 10.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting