John Gotti III declares Floyd Mayweather ‘enemy for life,’ tags Conor McGregor for backup

John Gotti III isn’t finished with Floyd Mayweather.

Chaos ensued Sunday night when Gotti and Mayweather clashed in an exhibition boxing bout in Sunrise, Fla., an affair that was doomed to ignominy from the start as the fight was delayed by several minutes because of the pair’s sizable entourages impeding the cornermen and then ended with a brawl after referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the fight in the sixth round due to the fighters’ jawing at each other and not responding to his admonishment.

Mayweather, an undefeated four-division boxing champion, dominated the contest, which only incensed Gotti further as the bout progressed. It appears that Gotti was still heated after the fight as he took to social media to threaten Mayweather and complain about the circumstances of the fight being called off.

“Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life,” Gotti wrote in an Instagram Story, accompanied by a high-angle video of the brawl.

“Bum never put me down or stopped me,” Gotti wrote. “It was a DQ for no reason.”

Adding extra fuel to the fire, Gotti, the grandson of notorious New York mobster John Gotti, tagged UFC star and longtime Mayweather rival Conor McGregor in an Instagram story, writing, “We need backup.”

McGregor and Mayweather have a lengthy history alternating between both back-and-forth insults and mutual respect, a feud that culminated in their August 2017 crossover boxing bout that headlined one of the most lucrative pay-per-views in combat sports history. Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in Round 10.