The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:15 p.m.: Israel Adesanya’s longtime manager Ash Belcastro joins us in-studio to discuss the champ’s road to stardom, their upcoming documentary, and more.

2 p.m. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya returns in-studio to discus his documentary, his next fight, and much more.

3 p.m.: Aiemann Zahabi looks back on his 64-second knockout at UFC 289, Canada’s exhilarating perfect night, and more.

3:25 p.m.: Julianna Peña stops by to chat about UFC 289, the fallout from Amanda Nunes’ retirement, what’s next for the division, and more.

3:50 p.m.: Jasmine Jasudavicius reflects on her dominant win over Miranda Maverick at UFC 289, Team Canada’s sweep, and more.

4:10 p.m.: We recap GC and the Parlay Pals’ best bets from a busy weekend.

