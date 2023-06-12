 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya and Ash Belcastro in studio, Julianna Peña, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Aiemann Zahabi

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:15 p.m.: Israel Adesanya’s longtime manager Ash Belcastro joins us in-studio to discuss the champ’s road to stardom, their upcoming documentary, and more.

2 p.m. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya returns in-studio to discus his documentary, his next fight, and much more.

3 p.m.: Aiemann Zahabi looks back on his 64-second knockout at UFC 289, Canada’s exhilarating perfect night, and more.

3:25 p.m.: Julianna Peña stops by to chat about UFC 289, the fallout from Amanda Nunes’ retirement, what’s next for the division, and more.

3:50 p.m.: Jasmine Jasudavicius reflects on her dominant win over Miranda Maverick at UFC 289, Team Canada’s sweep, and more.

4:10 p.m.: We recap GC and the Parlay Pals’ best bets from a busy weekend.

