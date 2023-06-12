Dana White suggests Charles Oliveira rematches Islam Makhachev next: ‘That’s the fight that should happen’

It looks like Charles Oliveira will be getting another crack at Islam Makhachev.

Saturday night, Oliveira added to his ever-expanding legacy with a first-round finish of Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289. The win was Oliveira 20th finish in the UFC, expanding on the record he already owns, and earned “Do Bronx” his record 19th post-fight bonus.

According to UFC President Dana White, it also may have earned him second opportunity against lightweight champion Makhachev.

“Incredible performance, especially against Beneil, who a lot of people thought was going to win this fight. Incredible,” White said at the UFC 289 post-fight press conference.

“If you look at how that guy turned his career around from 2016 to today, he’s a completely different fighter,” White continued. “What he has accomplished in the last however many years has been unbelievable. What’s it been, seven, eight years? It’s amazing what he’s done, and he looked like a world-beater tonight. I’m excited for him and Islam to fight again.

“I’m just saying, it’s a thing that makes sense. ... Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.”

Oliveira previously faced Makhachev at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title (Oliveira had lost the belt by failing to make weight in his previous fight against Justin Gaethje), losing by second-round submission. Since the loss, Oliveira has said it “was a different Charles” in their first meeting, assuring fans that a rematch will go much differently — if he gets the chance.

Of course, White acknowledged that many things still hang in the balance, like potential injuries, timeline, and the input of Makhachev.

“There’s a lot of things that go into consideration for the next fight,” White said. “I’m sitting here talking to you right now and I don’t even know what’s wrong with him. He’s in medicals, I don’t know where he’s at, I don’t know what he’s got planned over the summer, the list goes on and on of things that factor into how fights are made. But I’m just telling you right here, right now, it’s a fight I’d like to see again.”

On the other side of things, while UFC 289 was a triumphant return to form for Oliveira, the event may turn out to be a nightmare for his opponent. Dariush was on an eight-fight win streak heading into Saturday with a title shot all but guaranteed should he win. That all came crashing down in four minutes and 10 seconds, and White isn’t sure what comes next for the 34-year-old.

“This is one of those things, for him, he’s been waiting for this opportunity,” White said of Dariush. “He’s got to go home, get with his team, get with his family, there’s a lot that plays out on his side, on what he’s wants to do next and where his head’s at, and then we’ll figure that out.

“The guy just lost probably the most heart-breaking loss of his entire career, so he’s got a lot of stuff he needs to deal with mentally, emotionally, and whatever else.”