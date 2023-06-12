On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 289

Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289 to retain her bantamweight title, and then announced her retirement from the sport. With the women’s featherweight division likely being shut down, and the 135-pound title being vacant, where does the division now go?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective, while also discussing what could be next for Aldana after coming up short in her first UFC title fight. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush after the former champion stopped the surging Dariush in the first round, Mike Malott following his second-round submission win over Adam Fugitt, Dan Ige after his unanimous decision win over Nate Landwehr, along with fellow main card winner Marc-Andre Barriault, and more.

