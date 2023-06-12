Morning Report: Islam Makhachev’s coach hoped for Beneil Dariush win at UFC 289, believes Charles Oliveira deserves rematch

Charles Oliveira is still one of the best fighters on the planet.

UFC 289 was a return to form for the man known as “do Bronx.” Tasked with the surging top contender Beneil Dariush, Oliveira needed only one round to snap his opponent’s eight-fight win streak. After a methodical, grappling-heavy couple of minutes in the middle of the round, a head kick spelled the end for Dariush as the former UFC lightweight champion poured it on with punches, dropping and pounding out Dariush for the TKO.

The win acted as Oliveira’s rebound performance after his lone setback to Islam Makhachev in his past 13 appearances. Consistently counted out throughout his incredible career, Oliveira was once again the underdog against Dariush. Despite the fairly one-sided Makhachev loss, Oliveira looked just as good as he was on his run to the title and shut up many a doubter, including Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez.

“I didn’t know who was gonna win, but I was crossing my fingers it was gonna be Beneil,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “I for sure did not think Charles was gonna be that impressive in victory. I didn’t think he was gonna be able to do it like he did. I thought a great performance was gonna put him in the talks [for a title shot] but I bypassed that. Maybe it’s because I wanted Beneil to win, I don’t know. But I should not have underestimated how great he is as a champion.

“I feel that in my opinion, Charles has earned the right to be No. 1 in line for it. What the UFC feels is different, but from what I see, I don’t see how [it isn’t Oliveira]. Do I think he’s done enough? Yeah, I think he has.”

UFC President Dana White didn’t confirm that Oliveira was next to challenge Makhachev for the 155-pound strap after UFC 289, but he admitted that it “makes sense” to run back. Russia’s finest is a wanted man at lightweight, however, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski still wanting to take the throne as well as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje looking to stake their claim for another title shot next month at UFC 291. Regardless, Makhachev’s return appearance is expected to take place at UFC 294 in October.

The Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 winner would make for a fresh matchup for Makhachev no matter the outcome. Ultimately, Mendez doesn’t see the champion having a specific preference despite tweeting at Oliveira that there are “levels” to the game after the UFC 289 triumph.

“I seriously doubt Islam’s gonna refuse whoever they offer so whoever they offer, they’re gonna offer,” Mendez said. “Who’s gonna be the challenger? Honestly, I know I did want Beneil because I felt he was being disrespected. Just like Belal Muhammad, I think the same thing about him, I think he needs to take his shot but it is what it is. I’m not the one running the UFC.

“They’re all such tough competitors, but maybe Gaethje [is the easiest of the three lightweight challenger possibilities]. Maybe Gaethje becomes easier for him than all the others but I’m thinking Gaethje might be stylistically. He’s a great kicker and he can take a good punch. But I could be wrong on that for sure. Dustin is an ironman type guy. He holds until the last minute, we’ve seen that before. So, I’m thinking Gaethje but I could be wrong.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Belt collector.

July 30 I will take my Crown as @rizin_PR champion! Take what’s yours! pic.twitter.com/98opxLsdFs — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) June 9, 2023

Return.

wow since the day I arrived in Canada I have received a lot of love and attention from all the fans. I really appreciate all that, I can't wait to fight again and give them a great show — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) June 9, 2023

Departure.

Unlucky.

10 stitches and a possible Corneal Abrasion. In 40 fights I've never not been able to continue. I'm genuinely sorry guys. I really wanted to do something special for Canada. I'll be back guys. pic.twitter.com/T8W2luL32d — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023

Final Destination 6 teaser.

Cold.

Champ.

Congrats Charles.

But still there’s levels in this game — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023

Rivals.

I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 11, 2023

Respect.

It was an honor to share the cage with Amanda. Her legacy and resume speak for itself, and I doubt we see another woman come through and do what she's done for a very long time, if ever again.



Congratulations on a historic career! #UFC289 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) June 11, 2023

Learning lesson.

Scary.

Beneil.

Congrats to atomweight’s finest!

Fun town.

Goodnight.

Rafael Garcia knocks out Joao Matos in his amateur debut on four days notice#FuryAS50 pic.twitter.com/c29sa5yVzr — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) June 11, 2023

Bold strategy, Cotton.

I mean…you kinda have to respect the troll job but they were probably scared for their lives pic.twitter.com/fMDK4HuUdO — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 12, 2023

Spectator.

Very cool to see the whole division excited knowing they might have a chance to get the vacant belt. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) June 12, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Josh Fremd (10-4) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-9); UFC Vegas 78, Aug. 12

Carlos Ulberg (9-1) vs. Da Un Jung (15-4-1); UFC 293, Sept. 9

Loopy Godinez (10-3) vs. Sam Hughes (8-5); UFC Fight Night, Sept. 16

FINAL THOUGHTS

I like the idea of a Makhachev vs. Oliveira rematch, but I’d like for it to breathe a little. Giving the shot to the Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 winner would be fine and a fresh matchup. Unfortunately, that would leave Oliveira in a weird spot and have to wait or fight too far down the rankings... at least in theory. Can’t really go wrong with any pairing in this case. I just always like to keep things fresh and new when possible.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 82% of 363 total votes answered “Alexa Grasso’s fourth-round rear-naked choke over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285” when asked, “What would be a bigger upset?”

Thursday: 59% of 435 total votes answered “Beneil Dariush” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Charles Oliveira defeated Dariush via first-round TKO (punches) in UFC 289’s co-main event.

Wednesday: 62% of 633 total votes answered “Khamzat Chimaev” when asked, “Which matchup interests you most for Israel Adesanya?”

Tuesday: 45% of 492 total votes answered “No but I would still watch...” when asked, “Would you buy a Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury PPV?”

Monday: 64% of 431 total votes answered “Amanda Nunes” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Nunes defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision in UFC 289’s main event.

Today's exit poll:

Poll Who should be next for Islam Makhachev? Charles Oliveira 2

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 winner

Alexander Volkanovski 2

Other (Comment below) vote view results 68% Charles Oliveira 2 (89 votes)

17% Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 winner (23 votes)

12% Alexander Volkanovski 2 (16 votes)

1% Other (Comment below) (2 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

