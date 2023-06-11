 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘What the f***, man?’: Claressa Shields, fighters react to Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III melee

By MMA Fighting Newswire
One of the most bizarre combat sports events in recent memory looked like it would end with a whimper. But instead, all hell broke loose in the middle of the sixth round of the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III main event exhibition bout.

The boxing card took place Sunday night at the FLA Arena in Sunrise, Fla., the home of the Florida Panthers NHL team. After five rounds of Mayweather showboating and taunting in a one-sided performance, Gotti III got frustrated and started talking trash back at the former boxing champ. That led to referee Kenny Bayless to issue a warning about the language being used – and a threat he would stop the fight if things continued.

They did, Bayless did what he promised, and then an all-out brawl between both fighters and their teams went down.

Following the chaotic end to a weird event, Claressa Shields — who was in the arena as it happened — Michael Chiesa and more reacted to the craziness.

