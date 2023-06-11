Miranda Maverick: Left eye was ‘completely blind’ in third round of UFC 289 loss

Miranda Maverick found herself in a scary situation at UFC 289.

During her fight with Jasmine Jasudavicius on Saturday, Maverick was apparently competing with a handicap after the opening round of a bout that she went on to lose by decision. Following the loss, the 25-year-old flyweight shared a post to Instagram in which she says that she suffered an eye injury that persisted for much of the contest and actually left her blind in her left eye by Round 3.

“Some things are scarier than fighting — and one of those things is going blind,” Maverick wrote. “My left eye went blurry end of second round and was completely blind throughout the third round. Its mostly back now and I’ll be meeting with a retina specialist this coming week. But I’ll admit I was scared during that time.

“Still, I firmly believe in taking ownership and responsibility for my ups and downs. It wasn’t my night. Jasmine did great in there and capitalized on my hesitations and poor shots today. Congratulations and all respect to her. Sorry to all those I disappointed and thank you to those who don’t let 15 minutes of my life represent who I am. I’ll be back.”

Jasudavicius was the aggressor in Saturday’s fight from the opening bell as she went right after Maverick, who dealt with the pressure well and outworked Maverick for a 10-9 round on all three judges’ scorecards. It’s unclear during what sequence Maverick suffered her injury and when it began to affect her, but Jasudavicius wrested control of the fight in Rounds 2 and 3 and did not relinquish it en route to a unanimous decision win (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Maverick has now lost three of her past five fights to fall to 4-3 in the UFC.