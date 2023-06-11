Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Sunday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Mayweather vs. Gotti took place June 11 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Hall of Fame boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and MMA veteran turned boxer John Gotti III collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on Zeus Network pay-per-view.

Round 1: The start of the fight has been slightly delayed since Mayweather’s 8,000 person entourage — including former Red Sox star David Ortiz — are surrounding the ring, but now they can’t move from the ringside area. It’s a traffic jam, ladies and gentlemen! Incredible. The traffic jam has somewhat cleared, and we’re off.

Mayweather lands his jab over and over again up top and is just unloading on Gotti III, who throws his first punch after getting hit about 25 times. “Money” is smiling away as both fighters miss, Mayweather lands a jab to the body and starts landing a flurry of combinations, an overhand right, but Gotti answers with a shot of his own. Round ends, clearly in favor of Mayweather.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather.

Round 2: Second round has begun — in case you weren’t aware, these are two minutes rounds. The “Gotti” chants are getting louder and louder as Mayweather is just standing in front of Gotti with a massive smile on his face knowing he’s not going to get hit. Mayweather lands a right hand, Gotti looking a bit perplexed as Mayweather continues to avoid everything coming at him. A pair of combinations find the mark from Mayweather and the bell rings.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 20-18 Mayweather.

Round 3: After the round ended, Mayweather went to the Gotti cheering section and began cheering “Gotti” himself. Gotti moving forward a little bit more, throwing some more punches, but Mayweather just continues to pretty much toy with Gotti, then lands a slew of punches to the body. Gotti clinches up, Mayweather goes back to the body, evades Gotti’s shots, smiles at him, shakes his head at Gotti, then sticks his tongue out at him as well.

I know it’s an exhibition, but this has to be frustrating for Gotti.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 30-27 Mayweather.

Round 4: Mayweather doesn’t even appear to be sweating very much. Gotti swings a big left and Mayweather uses that head movement to avoid before answering with a big uppercut. Mayweather landing at will, even landing chopping punches to the head of his opponent, followed by a clean jab. Gotti goes to the body before talking a little smack to Mayweather, who is happy to oblige while punching Gotti in the face.

Two left hands, a big right hand, and an overly confident combination from Mayweather ends another completely one-sided round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 40-36 Mayweather.

Round 5: Replay showed Gotti actually landed a clean right hook at the end of the fourth. Big swing and a miss from the multi-time CES MMA veteran. Mayweather has Gotti on the ropes and lands a double jab, and another combination. Gotti clinches up, the referee trying to separate, but he can’t. Mayweather says to the ref, “I’m going to keep f****** this b**** up,” which got an angry reaction from Gotti.

Another dominant round from Mayweather ends with a staredown, trash talk, and the referee warning Gotti about the talking. Gotti’s coach tells the referee to say the same to Mayweather. Things getting heated.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 50-45 Mayweather.

Round 6: Referee Kenny Bayless telling the fighters to watch their mouths, and they clinch up. Bayless trying to separate again, he can’t, he stops the fight. Gotti goes after Mayweather again after the fight is waved off, and all hell has broken loose. Both entourages are in the ring in a skirmish. What the hell just happened?

Gotti is out of the ring, Mayweather is as well, but their teams are still going at it in the ring. Gotti’s team isn’t backing down at all, but they are now realizing that they are outnumbered about 7,000 to 20.

Order seems to be restored as the ring mostly empties out. The fans in the arena are as confused as everyone watching on the pay-per-view stream. Referee Kenny Bayless is being heard explaining that he warned both fighters multiple times about the trash talk, and that he would have no issue stopping the fight, and he did.

Official Result: Referee stops fight in Round 6 due to both fighters not listening to instructions about trash talk