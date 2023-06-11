Beneil Dariush releases statement following disappointing UFC 289 loss

Beneil Dariush isn’t letting his first loss in five years get him down.

The top lightweight contender was defeated by Charles Oliveira via first-round knockout in the co-main event of UFC 289 on Saturday and the setback likely spoils any chance of Dariush receiving a title shot anytime soon. Before falling to Oliveira, Dariush was on an eight-fight win streak and hadn’t lost since March 2018.

Following the loss, Dariush shared a brief statement on Instagram to let his fans know that he’s doing alright.

“I’m OK,” Dariush wrote. “I’ll heal up and be back.” The caption was also accompanied by the message, “God is good.”

Saturday’s result was a bitterly disappointing one for Dariush, who has long been on the cusp of a UFC title shot after putting together an incredible run in the deep lightweight division. Dariush’s win streak included decisions over Mateusz Gamrot, Tony Ferguson, and Diego Ferreira, as well as finishes of Scott Holtzman and Drew Dober, among others. Along the way Dariush racked up multiple $50,000 bonuses, but a guaranteed championship opportunity has eluded him.

Dariush’s most recent loss prior to UFC 289 also came via knockout when he was upset by a debuting Alexander Hernandez in just 42 seconds at UFC 222.