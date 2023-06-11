Floyd Mayweather vs. Gotti III: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Gotti III results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight card at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

When the main event begins, around 11 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Gotti III live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest. Bet on boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Floyd Mayweather (50-0) will compete in his seventh boxing exhibition. Mayweather dominated Aaron Chalmers in his most recent outing in February.

John Gotti III (2-0) is coming off his second victory of his short boxing career. He defeated Alex Citrowske via TKO in January. Gotti III, the grandson of mob boss John Gotti, also has a pro MMA record of 5-1.

Check out Mayweather vs. Gotti III results below.

Main Card (Zeus Network at 9 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III

Ulysess Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

Jarrell Miller vs. Antonio Zepeda

Hector Lombard vs. Eric Turner (bare-knuckle boxing)