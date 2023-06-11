UFC 289 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes retiring on top, Charles Oliveira’s monster finish

Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana from bell to bell to retain her bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 289 before laying down her gloves — and both of her divisional titles — in the octagon as she announced her retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ masterclass in the final fight of her legendary career, her legacy in the sport, and where the women’s 135-pound division goes from here. Additionally, they discuss Charles Oliveira’s first-round finish of Beneil Dariush in the highly anticipated co-main event, Dana White declaring Oliveira will likely face Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the lightweight title next, Canadian fighters going 6-0 in the promotion’s return to Vancouver, which includes Mike Malott’s quick finish of Adam Fugitt, and much more.

Watch the UFC 289 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.