Charles Oliveira calls for Islam Makhachev rematch after quick UFC 289 win: ‘It was like a movie’

Charles Oliveira made short work of Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289, scoring a spectacular first-round victory in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday night to insert himself back into the conversation for a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

“Do Bronx” told UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier in his post-fight interview that he’s willing to go into enemy territory to fight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch, referring to an upcoming pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. He doubled down on that at UFC 289’s post-fight press conference.

“I want to be champion,” Oliveira said when asked if he wants to rematch the man that beat him via second-round submission for a vacant title this past October. “Who’s the champion? He’s got the belt? That’s it? Let’s go.”

When asked by reporters on Saturday if the Brazilian is the next in line for Makhachev, UFC President Dana White declined to make an official decision on fight night, but did say of Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2: “Let’s not play games. That fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.”

Oliveira, a former UFC champion who holds the records for the most finishes and submissions in UFC history, has stated since October that he hasn’t watched his loss to Makhachev and doesn’t plan on doing it because, in his words, he “wasn’t there” that night.

Now back in the win column, “do Bronx” said on Saturday that he’s not going to overthink his strategy if he gets another date with the Russian talent inside the octagon.

“I won’t do anything [different],” Oliveira said. “I’ll simply be Charles. That’s it.”

Makhachev reacted to Oliveira’s performance on social media.

Congrats Charles.

But still there’s levels in this game — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023

The Chute Boxe fighter celebrated being “back in the winning path” and said of his 20th finish under the UFC banner, “I only need one round; when my hand lands, things happen.”

Saturday’s victory was especially significant for Oliveira because the former champ was 0-4 on Canadian soil prior to UFC 289, and he snapped that skid in devastating fashion.

“It was like a movie in my head,” Oliveira said of his emotional in-cage celebration. “Most of my losses happened here, and being able to come here and have a standing ovation from the crowd, it felt like I was inside a community, it felt like I was in Brazil. These are things that will never be forgotten.

“I tried to control myself during my walkout but I ended up crying, but then I took a deep breath to go back to the wins — and I went there and won. After everything that was said, to have a standing ovation is something I’ll never forget. I’m a Brazilian and I know I have fans all around the world, and to come here to Canada, where I had never won before, and be cheered like that, I’ll never forget.”