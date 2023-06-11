UFC 289 post-fight bonuses: Charles Oliveira earns $50k for record-breaking finish of Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira keeps writing his name across the UFC record books.

On Saturday, Oliveira scored the 20th finish of his UFC career, finishing Beneil Dariush in the first round of their co-main event fight. The finish, which extended his own record for most stoppages in the UFC, also earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

That bonus not only extended his own record of Performance bonuses (at 13) but also broke a tie with Donald Cerrone for most Post Fight bonuses, moving Oliveira into sole possession of first, with 19.

Oliveira was not the only one to earn some extra cash at UFC 289. Fellow main card winner Mike Malott also earned an extra $50,000 for his trouble for his submission win over Adam Fugitt, as did UFC debutant Stephen Erceg, who stepped in on short notice to face top-10 opponent David Dvorak and earned a big upset win on the prelims.

On top of those winners, Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders took home Fight of the Night honors for their three-round war in the main card opener.

UFC 289 was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Nunes won a dominant unanimous decision victory and then retired from MMA.