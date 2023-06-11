Chris Curtis reveals grisly injuries after clash of heads with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289

The bad run of luck for Chris Curtis keeps right on rolling.

Earlier this year, at UFC 287, Curtis lost a controversial decision to Kelvin Gastelum after getting dropped in the second round by a headbutt that went unnoticed by the referee and judges. Looking to rebound from that unfortunate loss, Curtis faced Nassourdine Imavov in the final prelim of UFC 289 on Saturday — and unfortunately, lightning struck twice.

In the second round, Curtis and Imavov accidentally clashed heads, resulting in a major gash on Curtis’ right eyelid. Fortunately, referee Jason Herzog noticed the incident and stopped the bout, giving Curtis time to recover from the blow, but the damage was already done. The cut on his eyelid rendered Curtis unable to see and Herzog ultimately called the fight off, despite his pleas.

It looks like that was definitely the right decision, as shortly after his fight, Curtis posted to social media revealing the extent of his injuries and apologizing for what happened.

“10 stitches and possible Corneal abrasion. Sorry guys... seriously, I’ve never not been able to continue.I’m sorry Canada, you guys have always been my biggest backers and I really wanted to put on a show. I’ll be back. I Promise.”

Curtis’ close friend and training partner Sean Strickland also posted an image of the cut for context, showing just how bad it was.

On Sunday, Curtis shared an image of the stitched-up cut, joking that his “Modeling career was over before it ever began.”

Modeling career was over before it ever began... pic.twitter.com/bGRe4z5hVw — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023

The no-contest is the latest in a tough stretch for Curtis, who was 1-2 in his previous three fights heading into UFC 289.

At the moment, there is no word on how long the injuries will keep “The Action Man” on the sidelines, but when he does come back, hopefully there won’t be any other headbutt-related issues.

So tonight we learned that headbutts and head clashes are treated in fundamentally different ways. There is no mandatory allowance for head clashes. I thought it was the same 5 minutes? Learn something new everyday day. Regardless I have never not been able to continue in 40 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023

Fights, I've been cut, I've been rocked and I've been hurt in fights. But losing my vision and not immediately getting it back is something new to me. As much as I want to fight on I just thought I had a little more time to let my eye clear. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023

Side note; while defending the takedown my gloves got caught in my shorts. I literally laughed when going doing because it's such a ridiculous way to lose a ridiculous stat lmao. I'll head home, get checked out and I guess it's on to the next one from here. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023

Canada, I love you guys and I'll do everything I can to do the next Canadian card. I owe you a fight. Nassourdine, good shit and I'll see you again. So much love from the Canadian and even the French fans. I love and appreciate you all. I'll keep you guys posted come the — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 11, 2023