 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Curtis reveals grisly injuries after clash of heads with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289

By Jed Meshew
/ new
Chris Curtis
Chris Curtis
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The bad run of luck for Chris Curtis keeps right on rolling.

Earlier this year, at UFC 287, Curtis lost a controversial decision to Kelvin Gastelum after getting dropped in the second round by a headbutt that went unnoticed by the referee and judges. Looking to rebound from that unfortunate loss, Curtis faced Nassourdine Imavov in the final prelim of UFC 289 on Saturday — and unfortunately, lightning struck twice.

In the second round, Curtis and Imavov accidentally clashed heads, resulting in a major gash on Curtis’ right eyelid. Fortunately, referee Jason Herzog noticed the incident and stopped the bout, giving Curtis time to recover from the blow, but the damage was already done. The cut on his eyelid rendered Curtis unable to see and Herzog ultimately called the fight off, despite his pleas.

It looks like that was definitely the right decision, as shortly after his fight, Curtis posted to social media revealing the extent of his injuries and apologizing for what happened.

“10 stitches and possible Corneal abrasion. Sorry guys... seriously, I’ve never not been able to continue.I’m sorry Canada, you guys have always been my biggest backers and I really wanted to put on a show. I’ll be back. I Promise.”

Curtis’ close friend and training partner Sean Strickland also posted an image of the cut for context, showing just how bad it was.

On Sunday, Curtis shared an image of the stitched-up cut, joking that his “Modeling career was over before it ever began.”

The no-contest is the latest in a tough stretch for Curtis, who was 1-2 in his previous three fights heading into UFC 289.

At the moment, there is no word on how long the injuries will keep “The Action Man” on the sidelines, but when he does come back, hopefully there won’t be any other headbutt-related issues.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting