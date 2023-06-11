Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor full fight video highlights from the Taylor vs. Lopez event, courtesy of Top Rank Boxing and other outlets.

Taylor vs. Lopez took place June 10 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Previously undefeated boxing champion Josh Taylor (19-1) took on former unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1) with Taylor’s WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles on the line. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Taylor vs. Lopez, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook.

Round 1: Taylor flicking the jab out in the first 30 seconds. First minute tentative. Taylor with a left hand, little exchange on the inside, then they separate and Taylor lands another left. Lopez with a little left hand inside, Taylor throws and lands an uppercut with the referee coming in for a break. Taylor warned about pushing Teofimo down there. Counter shot from Taylor to the body, not a huge land but it scored. Teofimo’s nose already dinged on the bridge, toward the inside, won’t leak into the eye. Taylor 10-9.

Round 2: Taylor looked to be targeting the body a lot in round one, let’s see if that keeps up. Yeah, jab to the body again early. Teo looks to the body with his right. Taylor again looking to the body, but a sneaky little hook from Teo, too, got him coming in. Still a caution in both, but when they throw they have intent. Good shot from Lopez, again catches Taylor coming in. Maybe the most settled we’ve seen Teofimo look early in a fight in a long while. Taylor with a body shot, Lopez comes back with a little combo, another hook after it. Taylor with a jab, tries to get in but smothers his own work. Lopez jabbing a bit, Taylor trying to land in combination. I think Teofimo got this one. Lopez 10-9, 19-19.

Round 3: Honestly, I think both guys look pretty sharp early. They’re respectful of the other’s abilities but they’re throwing with purpose, too, just not recklessly. Early in the round, Taylor throws on the break again, and is warned again. Punch thrown on the touch ‘em up to restart. Taylor slips throwing. Taylor again warned for pushing the head down. Ward and Tessitore take some issue with that, blaming Lopez some. Taylor flicking the jab again. Uppercut to the body from Taylor. More body work from Taylor. Lopez with a right hand, he’s headhunting a bit, Taylor is mixing it up. Taylor pressing forward again, backs Teo to the corner, but Teo ties up after a left hand. Lopez almost lands a hard left uppercut in close, it got there but didn’t land clean. Left up top from Taylor. Taylor 10-9, 29-28.

Round 4: Good left from Taylor about 40 seconds in. Teofimo really wants counters and perfect shots, though he’s not OVERLY waiting around, he just doesn’t throw a lot in general. Teofimo returns the roughhousing by shoving Taylor over which gets a reaction from the crowd. Lopez lands a good, cuffing right, knocks Taylor slightly off balance. He wants the uppercut but not quite there. Taylor also got some work in there. This is a close, tense fight so far. It’s not being fought emotionally. This is very disciplined for the most part. Right hand up top from Teo, partially blocked. Taylor tries to land in combination late, but Teofimo shoves him away and tries to explode to end the round. Lopez 10-9, 38-38.

Round 5: Lopez starting to do some good work late in the first minute of this round. Knocks Taylor back a bit. Honestly think Teofimo is starting to look really comfortable. Body shot from Teo, Taylor counters back, though. Taylor with a good left. Jab to the body from Teo. Right hand from Teofimo. Quick, sharp shot. Taylor just stood there and had to eat that. Right hand again from Teofimo late in the round, and another nice shot before the bell. Lopez 10-9, 48-47.

Round 6: Teofimo with some good work, lands to the body, Taylor lands a shot that stops him in his tracks, not dramatically, but just enough. Taylor landing some good shots, but he’s looking the less confident overall right now, I think. Teofimo with a right to the chest. Lopez tries to lead, doesn’t land, but Taylor not doing anything either. Lopez strays a bit low, wasn’t on purpose. Teofimo again throwing late in the round. He’s doing this consistently. If rounds are on the line he’s trying to “steal” them, and Taylor isn’t. Lopez 10-9, 58-56.

Round 7: Taylor just doesn’t have the confidence or spark he had early on. He looks a little shy at times, a little hesitant, and he’s walking himself into position and then doing nothing. Teofimo senses it all. This looks like THE OLD Teofimo Lopez the last three rounds and change. Taylor landing the odd shot but Teofimo just taking them, and Lopez lands and you see Taylor react a bit more. Teofimo is looking quicker, he’s looking smart, he’s looking sharp. Taylor just can’t get a rhythm anymore. When Taylor lands, Teo just walks through it and lands. Late round right hand from Teofimo, yeah he’s feeling it. Lopez 10-9, 68-65.

Round 8: Lopez keeps landing right hands. Taylor keeps not adjusting to what he really needs to try to do. He’s not really boxing, he’s not landing as much, he’s not getting the responses from Lopez he wants, and he doesn’t seem to know what to do. There are times he looks mildly confused. Right hand Teofimo, Taylor tries to time a left in return and it did get there. Both are marking up a bit, Teo maybe more, but that’s what it is, some guys mark up more. Teofimo now SHIMMYING on him. Oh, he’s back, at least in this moment. He’s feeling himself. LEAPING left hook from Teofimo! It landed! Teofimo now absolutely playing with Taylor in there, treating him like a pre-Commey opponent. Lopez 10-9, 78-74.

Round 9: Lopez freezes Taylor with an uppercut, no answer from Taylor. Teofimo just taking this over, truly. This is “the takeover,” and has been since round four. Another shot hurts Taylor. Another. He loads up a wild left uppercut but that misses. But in the moment you get why he tried it, he’s just dominating at the moment. Taylor seems to have no actual game plan right now. Even when neither are throwing you get the sense Lopez is totally controlling. Nasty shot from Teofimo, a right hand, and then a straight one pushes Taylor back to the ropes, but he bounces off and gets into the center. He is not close in this fight right now, though. Teofimo is all over him. Body shot. Lopez 10-9, 88-83.

Round 10: Taylor taking every second to get off the stool and his corner slow to fully get out, too. Teofimo continues to do his job. He’s NOT being reckless or doing anything dumb. This is, dare I say, the most complete Teofimo has ever looked in a fight. Taylor just can’t get going. Can’t figure it out. Teofimo is on POINT. Lopez 10-9, 98-92.

Round 11: Taylor trying to get moving again this round, at least getting his jab moving again. His corner seem to think he can still win on points. I personally do not agree, obviously. Lopez was slower in the 10th and is here in the 11th, but may be saving himself for the 12th, too. May feel he’s up big enough. And now halfway into the round Lopez is throwing shots and Taylor just sort of turtles back. And Taylor lands the uppercut late, may have hurt Taylor again, and may have once again taken a round as Taylor hangs on late and Lopez taunts him. Lopez 10-9, 108-101.

Round 12: Taylor sent back on a shot about a minute into the round. Teofimo landing a three-punch combo with a good body shot. Taylor is trying here and getting caught because he’s fatigued, mentally beaten, and BAM big right late! Teofimo wants the stoppage if he can get it, but Taylor hanging on as we hit 10 seconds left.

They’re gonna tell us they told us so. They get to do that. Lopez 10-9, 118-110.

Teofimo Lopez def. Josh Taylor via unanimous decision (115-113, 115-113, 117-111)