‘Best woman to ever do it’: Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ win over Irene Aldana, retirement at UFC 289

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 289: Nunes v Aldana Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Amanda Nunes battered Irene Aldana from bell to bell, then laid her gloves on the mat to go out on top at UFC 289.

Nunes dominated in the first defense of her second stint as bantamweight champion, earning 50-44, 50-44 and 50-43 scores in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C.

Save for an upset loss to Julianna Pena this past year, Nunes ruled the bantamweight and featherweight divisions with an iron fist, defending the belts a combined nine times. She retires with wins over a who’s who of female UFC stars including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Nunes’ performance and retirement.

