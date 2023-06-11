‘Best woman to ever do it’: Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ win over Irene Aldana, retirement at UFC 289

Amanda Nunes battered Irene Aldana from bell to bell, then laid her gloves on the mat to go out on top at UFC 289.

Nunes dominated in the first defense of her second stint as bantamweight champion, earning 50-44, 50-44 and 50-43 scores in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C.

Save for an upset loss to Julianna Pena this past year, Nunes ruled the bantamweight and featherweight divisions with an iron fist, defending the belts a combined nine times. She retires with wins over a who’s who of female UFC stars including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Nunes’ performance and retirement.

Great career your a legend lioness — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Congratulations on a legendary and incredible career you are the GWOAT!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 11, 2023

.Congrats on an AMAZING career @Amanda_Leoa! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Me vs Julianna got the world title!!!! Dana always thought from TUF we would face each other at the finale. Wasn’t the journey then but here we are now!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

What a night for congrats @Amanda_Leoa and @CharlesDoBronxs — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 11, 2023

What a woman @Amanda_Leoa ! An amazing role model, an amazing fighter. Best woman to ever do it. Thank you for all you have given the sport & all you have given woman fighters. Thank you The best #UFC289 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 11, 2023

Going out like a true G. Thank you @Amanda_Leoa. #UFC289 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 11, 2023

Thank you @Amanda_Leoa for all the amazing fights. Champ champ forever. @ufc — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) June 11, 2023

And just like that Amanda Nunes retired the featherweight division #UFC289



Congrats champ, happy retirement — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) June 11, 2023

Thank you for all the memories @Amanda_Leoa love you! — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 11, 2023

The females in the weight classes Amanda Nunes retired from , are popping bottles and celebrating right now #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023