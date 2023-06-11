 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘I shouldn’t have doubted Charles’: Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC 289: Oliveira v Dariush
Charles Oliveira
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Doubt Charles Oliveira at your own peril.

The former UFC lightweight champion showed once again why he’s one of the most exciting fighters to ever compete in the octagon, and why those who bet against him are always in danger of eating crow.

Oliveira recovered from danger early to stop Beneil Dariush at 4:10 of Round 1 in UFC 289’s co-headliner. The ground-and-pound finish halted an eight-fight winning streak for Dariush and sent Vancouver’s Rogers Arena into a frenzy.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Oliveira’s big win on Saturday night.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting