‘I shouldn’t have doubted Charles’: Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

Doubt Charles Oliveira at your own peril.

The former UFC lightweight champion showed once again why he’s one of the most exciting fighters to ever compete in the octagon, and why those who bet against him are always in danger of eating crow.

Oliveira recovered from danger early to stop Beneil Dariush at 4:10 of Round 1 in UFC 289’s co-headliner. The ground-and-pound finish halted an eight-fight winning streak for Dariush and sent Vancouver’s Rogers Arena into a frenzy.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Oliveira’s big win on Saturday night.

Congrats Charles.

But still there’s levels in this game — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023

Gutted for Dariush. Should’ve had a title shot already. But congrats on a HUGE statement from Oliveira! He is a bonafide finisher! #UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Charles so Fuckin fun to watch! — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

Ugh I love him #UFC289 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 11, 2023

Oh dang. That was awesome #UFC289 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 11, 2023

Man Charles got bricks in his hands — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Wowwwww! Amazing finish! I shouldn’t have doubted Charles! #UFC289 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 11, 2023

Want to know how to blow a title shot faster than Corey Sandhagen?



Watch the interview that is about to take place… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 11, 2023

@CharlesDoBronxs is nice with it. Damn. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA as the underdog here was too crazy #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023