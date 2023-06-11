Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 289, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana took place June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) took on Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) in a pivotal battle of top contenders in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Catch the video highlights below.
Charles Oliveira just blew the ROOF OFF in Vancouver #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/YV6IrKEHbx— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023
Charles Oliveira speaks English alert #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/t3ojEwnhkQ— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023
Scenes in Vancouver!!— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023
Charles Oliveira takes to the crowd #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Owfom45fX0
CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023
For more on Oliveira vs. Dariush, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Oliveira out in orthodox, Benny in southpaw and he starts things off with a low kick. Oliveira immediately marching forward and goes for a big head kick! Dariush blocked and returned fire. Oliveira keeps advancing. Exchanges and now we’re in a clinch.
Dariush spins Oliveira to the fence. Oliveira spins and they’re fighting here, but Oliveira pulls guard. He was trying a trip and got off-balance and now Dariush is on top in the guard. And he immediately goes to work with punches.
Dariush posts up and brings shots, then tries to shuck and pass. Oliveira gets guard back. Dariush staying heavy and landing shots. Dariush passes but Oliveira grabs a leg. He’s attacking a heel hook but Dariush is wise to it and defends. He winds up back into the guard.
Dariush going back to work with left hands and rights. He stands. Oliveira lands an upkick but Dariush passes. Oliveira playing the guard game against a NoGi world champion, is certainly a choice.
Dariush back into guard and punching. Oliveira trying to lock up an arm to attack but Benny isn’t falling for this. He stands to pass and now Oliveira kicks off and stands. Immediately into a clinch though and Oliveira has Dariush against the fence.
80 seconds and we break. And Oliveira lands a big head kick that stuns Dariush!!!! He’s moving and Dariush shoots! Oliveira spins and he’s dropping hammers! Beneil in a world of trouble! Dariush is a sitting duck! And Herzog steps in!!! That’s it!!!!
Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO (punches) at 4:10 of Round 1.
