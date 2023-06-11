Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 289, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana took place June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) took on Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) in a pivotal battle of top contenders in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Charles Oliveira just blew the ROOF OFF in Vancouver #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/YV6IrKEHbx — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Scenes in Vancouver!!



Charles Oliveira takes to the crowd #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Owfom45fX0 — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

