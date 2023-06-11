Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 289, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana took place June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes (23-5) put her bantamweight belt on the line against Irene Aldana (14-7) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Nunes vs. Aldana, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both women out in orthodox. Aldana tries to take the initiative immediately. She has a very high guard and Nunes tests the waters with a body shot. Then a calf kick. Aldana staying coiled.

Nunes holding the center, eyes up, looking for a window. Patience on both sides for the first minute.

Aldana with motion, trying to find an angle. Nunes holding the center, lands a body kick. She’s waiting to fire. And she grabs a snap single that she spins Aldana down with, but she immediately stands up. Nunes seemingly making a statement that she can get that whenever she wants.

Aldana retreating, giving ground, has landed nothing. She’s reacting to feints too. Amanda starting to get comfortable and open up with some jabs. Aldana lands a check hook. But Nunes bullying her around the cage right now with single shots, front kicks and jabs.

2 minutes left and Aldana does not look good. Not afraid, but simply not doing anything. She’s allowing Nunes free reign, and the champion is taking it. Snatch single that she doesn’t commit to. Just teasing it for Aldana to think about. Aldana lands a right that is good but Nunes cooking now.

Nunes charges in lazily though and Aldana clips her with a nice right hand. Nunes walks it off but she’s got a cut now. Good shot that might make Nunes respect Aldana more. She was starting to not have any.

Nunes barely misses a right hand counter off a lazy jab. Low kick gets checked. Aldana starting to throw back some now but far too little too late.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes.

Round 2: If that was a game plan from Aldana, it’s a strange one. Nunes can do this fight forever and cruise. Aldana needs to bring some offense this round. Nunes, meanwhile, is grooving. So long as she doesn’t get too overzealous, she can keep this up forever.

Nunes switching stances early in the round. She started to do that some in the first. Aldana throws a tester right hand out, but eats a jab. Nunes’ jab has been lancing. And Nunes is backing Aldana up now, getting her to the fence with single shots.

Nunes goes for a snatch single but bails as Aldana defends. Good low kick from Aldana. Nunes right back to work, just touching Aldana. She’s not throwing power shots, just points. But they are still heavy. And a few leg kicks get a reach from Aldana. She’s eaten a few and that’s not good.

Aldana starting to move forward but Nunes moving around, fighting at a leisurely pace. Aldana has landed 7 strikes through 7 minutes. That’s not a winning plan. And she eats a combo and leg kick.

Aldana returns one but eats a jab. She’s getting out-worked. Aldana’s corner tells her to stop over-respecting Nunes. That may well be the issue. Nunes goes for a stepping elbow. Then gets a snatch-single that puts Aldana on the floor, but she doesn’t even go after her. Nunes doing it just to do it. She could be clubbing Aldana on the floor.

Instead she keeps chopping that lead leg and Aldana is starting to show damage there. And a combo from the champion. Aldana steps in and Nunes sits down on a big counter. That appears to be the plan: when she’s on offense, just touch, when she’s countering, HAMMERS. And it’s got Aldana in a bad way.

Nunes sticking that jab and landing a right hand on a shift. Aldana looks out of her depth here. But maybe it’s a clever ruse. Nunes is certainly looking very confident in there. Aldana opens up and goes for a spinning attack that Nunes ducks and drives the body lock through on and scores a takedown.

But she stands up! Nunes has no interest in dominating Aldana on the floor. Will that hubris come back to bite her?

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes, 20-18 Nunes overall.

Round 3: Nunes looks so happy in there. She’s in her element. And she starts the third with heavy offense. She comes forward with a combo that lands around the guard. Aldana on retreat. Nunes is smiling in there. She is on the hunt.

Aldana trying to get something going but she doesn’t have the tools on the lead. Nunes is simply walking away from her. Aldana pressuring now, but Nunes is sort of leading her around, cutting angles for a counter. And constantly popping the jab. Still, this is better for Aldana who goes high with a kick that misses.

Nunes walks into a trip takedown. Aldana pops right back up but Nunes commits to a second attempt and she gets it. And this time Nunes is staying on top. She’s in top half. Aldana trying to get her knees in but Nunes doing a good job os smashing and passing. Aldana’s length helping her on defense but Nunes is on control position and looking to advance.

Aldana rolls up to her feet but Nunes holds the front headlock, lands a knee, and then trips her back over. Nunes back on top. She stands and Aldana pops up but Nunes right back on the clinch, holding the back against the fence, and she trips Aldana back. Nunes moves into the backpack but she’s a little high. Aldana trying to shimmy her forward but Nunes is now attacking the arm. No joy though and Aldana gets free and stands. Back to space.

Aldana looking a little winded. Nunes still grinning ear to ear. Aldana trying to bring offense now but gets tagged with a right. Aldana keeps coming forward. Nunes getting a little sloppy with counters. Doesn’t matter though as Aldana is getting sloppier and Nunes clubs her with a big combination and a knee before the horn.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes, 30-27 Nunes overall.

Round 4: Aldana needs a finish. There is no judge alive who would have scored any round for her, and her corner is basically telling her that, imploring her to do something. That’s all the can do. It’s up to Aldana to make this a fight.

Nunes still smiling her ass off. She’s having a ball. Aldana tries to pump the crowd up. Nunes joins her. The crowd responds.

Aldana showing a little pep this round and she’s advancing with purpose. A few leg kicks. Nunes responds in kind. And the jab. Always the jab. Nunes switches the momentum and bullies Aldana back.

BIG ELBOW! Good lord, Nunes landed a monster elbow that shook Aldana’s head. and she’s starting to show real damage on the face. Eyes swollen, a cut. She’s coming forward though. And Nunes shoots a takedown that Aldana stuffs. Aldana is tough, can’t take that away from her. But she’s starting to wear it.

Another takedown from Nunes get stuffed but she lands a good uppercut inside. And then a jab. Aldana’s corner imploring her to brawl. It’s her only chance of winning. But Nunes shoots a double and gets it. Aldana kicks her off and Nunes waits for her to stand up and then tries to land a big shot.

Nunes has landed nearly as many strikes as Aldana has thrown. Not great for the challenger.

Aldana coming forward but now she’s starting to really eat counters. Big shots. She can take them, but they have to hurt. And she eats like four in a row with there. Aldana throws back but not enough. And she eats another clubbing right hand. Still moving forward though, give her that. Walking into the line of fire. As she keeps getting bounced around the cage with big shots. The numbers here are stark.

Big body shot from Nunes. Aldana simply does not have the tools as she eats some more big shots before the horn sounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Nunes, 40-35 Nunes overall.

Round 5: No one else will have done it, but Nunes deserves a 10-8 for all the damage. This has been one way traffic. And her corner knows it, imploring her to try. “This is your opportunity.” She may never get another one. Meanwhile, Nunes’ corner tells her she has one the fight, just don’t get greedy. Stay safe. Smart.

Aldana comes out on the march but eats a shot and then Nunes drives on a double. Aldana fends it off but Nunes runs her to the cage and finishes it. Aldana recomposes her guard, but her head is along the fence and Nunes is starting to punch.

Aldana trying to get her hips turning, Nunes working a can opener to create space and punch. Elbows from the champ. Aldana has 3 minutes to get up or pull of a miracle.

Aldana smushed against the fence. She can’t get anything going here. Nunes cruising from the top. Small shots and control. Safety first. 2:30 remaining.

Nunes looking to pass now. Gets to top half and lands a good right hand. Now Nunes moves to mount. Aldana may be broken. That came easily. Aldana trying to stay defensive but Nunes gets a couple big shots. 90 seconds left.

Aldana holding on for dear life. She rolls to her back, and Nunes tries for the choke but Aldana turns back. Nunes moves back into mount. Short punches. 60 seconds.

Aldana has nothing to offer here. Nunes can ride this one out. Aldana gets back to half guard but Nunes moves back to mount. 30 seconds. Nunes just kinda hanging out here now. No reason not to. A few punches as short time is called. Nunes finishes with some big ground-and-pound though. Statement made. Y’all must’ve forgot.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Nunes, 50-43 Nunes overall.

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43).