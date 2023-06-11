UFC 289 live blog: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

This is the UFC 289 live blog for Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana, the women’s bantamweight title fight on Saturday in Vancouver.

Widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time, Amanda Nunes once again steps into the cage to defend her bantamweight title for a record-tying sixth time. After losing her belt to Julianna Peña in one of the biggest upsets of all-time, Nunes reclaimed the title last July, and now looks to start her second bantamweight title run. But at 35-years-old, and with no mountains left to climb in the sport, fans wonder if this will be the last time we’ll see Nunes in the cage, win or lose.

Currently on a two-fight win streak, Irene Aldana is finally gets her shot at a UFC title — and it couldn’t come at a better time. With three current Mexican UFC champions, Aldana is riding a wave of momentum from her home country that she hopes will help her realize her dreams by finishing the GOAT.

Check out the UFC 289 main event live blog below.