Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shouts out UFC’s Themba Gorimbo after hearing fighter’s financial struggle

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can relate to one of the UFC’s newest faces.

On Saturday, the Hollywood megastar gave a shoutout to UFC welterweight Themba Gorimbo, who recently scored his first win inside the octagon with a unanimous decision over Takashi Sato this past May.

Following that win, Gorimbo told the media that he was flat-broke heading into his second UFC fight.

“I’ve been broke,” Gorimbo said at his UFC Vegas 73 post-fight media scrum. “I came to America seven weeks ago without money. I only had enough money to fly, get to the airport to the gym, stayed at the gym, and then a friend sent me $200.

“It’s been a roller coaster. I didn’t have money, if you look at my bank account there’s $7 right now. In my bank account, there’s $7, and I have to enjoy this. I don’t know how much I’m getting paid. All I’ve been focused on for this fight was to get the win. The win was the most important thing, the money is the byproduct of getting the win.”

Johnson reacted to a graphic on Twitter shared by ESPN recapping Gorimbo’s story, relating Gorimbo’s financial struggles to his own oft-told origin story that involved having $7 to his name prior to becoming a WWE legend and an A-list movie star. The figure is so intrinsic to Johnson’s mythology, that it inspired the name of his production company Seven Bucks Productions.

This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories.

$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account.

I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind.

Got your back, brother. I’ll help.

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2023

Johnson capped off his tweet with, “I’ll be in touch.”

Gorimbo saw Johnson’s tweet and is grateful for it.

— Themba T L Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) June 10, 2023

“Bless you brother,” Gorimbo wrote. “God’s work.”