UFC 289 results: Mike Malott completes Canada sweep with guillotine choke submission of Adam Fugitt

Mike Malott capped off a banner night for Canadian fighters at UFC 289.

In the UFC’s return to Canada for the first time since 2019, Malott completed a 5-0 night for fighters from “The Great White North” with a second-round guillotine choke submission of Adam Fugitt (9-4). Saturday’s event took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Afterwards, Malott (10-1-1) was fired up about one of the most successful nights for Canadian fighters in UFC history.

“Let’s set one thing straight about tonight: This show is for us,” Malott said post-fight. “This was a Canadian show! This was Canadian MMA coming back strong, baby!”

Malott’s performance spoke as loudly as his speech as he dominated in his welterweight bout against Oregon’s Fugitt. In the first round, Malott hurt Fugitt with a body kick and continued to target that area to wear down the taller fighter. A pair of takedowns for Malott also drew a loud reaction from the crowd.

It felt like Malott was well on his way to a decision win, but he kept his finishing form with a hard punch that hurt Fugitt and followed with a choke to earn the tap 1:06 into Round 2. Malott is now 3-0 in the UFC and all 10 of his pro wins have come by way of knockout or submission.

Ontario’s Malott arguably had the most impressive performance on a night where every Canadian who competed was victorious, including Kyle Nelson (Ontario), Aiemann Zahabi (Quebec), Jasmine Jasudavicius (Ontario), and Marc-Andre Barriault (Quebec). Diana Belbita, who currently fights out of Ontario, also picked up a win.