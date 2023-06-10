UFC 289 results: Dan Ige rides sharp striking to decision win over Nate Landwehr

Dan Ige reminded everyone why he’s long been considered one of the top featherweights in the world.

While Ige’s UFC 289 bout with Nate Landwehr (17-5) fell short of its lofty Fight of the Night expectations, the Hawaiian scrapper still put on a show with three rounds of consistent striking output that earned him a convincing unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) win.

Ige (17-6) has now won two straight fights to rebound from a three-fight skid. In his previous outing, he scored a second-round knockout of Damon Jackson to get back in the win column.

The hardy Landwehr proved too tough to finish, but Ige certainly gave it his best shot. After an opening round that saw both fighters show the other plenty of respect, Ige put the exclamation point on a solid start with a big left that knocked Landwehr down.

Ige kept Landwehr off balance in Round 2 by expertly mixing his techniques, throwing his stiff left hook, attacking the body, and timing combinations. To Landwehr’s credit, he started to find a home for his punches as well, though Ige was still leading the dance after 10 minutes.

The second half of the final round saw Landwehr up his urgency and he had Ige on the defensive at times, but Ige’s defensive wits kept Landwehr from completing a comeback.

Landwehr’s loss snaps a three-fight win streak and he fails to see his hand raised for the first time since February 2021.