‘Can’t catch a break’: Pros react to Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis no-contest at UFC 289

By Jed Meshew
Chris Curtis at UFC 289
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Chris Curtis wouldn’t have any luck at all if it weren’t for bad luck.

On Saturday, Curtis faced Nassourdine Imavov in the prelim main event of UFC 289. Hoping to rebound off a controversial loss to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287 where he was severely impacted by a headbutt that went unnoticed, Curtis instead suffered a similar fate after another accidental clash of heads between he and Imavov in the second round. Referee Jason Herzog immediately saw the incident and stopped the bout, but the damage had already been done as the headbutt opened a cut on Curtis’ right eyelid.

Curtis was given time to recover from the clash, but ultimately “The Action Man” was unable to see and the bout was stopped, even as Curtis begged Herzog to give him more time.

The bout was ruled a no-contest due to the clash, and Curtis and Imavov will hopefully get an opportunity to settle up at a future date.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to the unfortunate ending for Curtis and Imavov.

