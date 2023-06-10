‘Can’t catch a break’: Pros react to Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis no-contest at UFC 289

Chris Curtis wouldn’t have any luck at all if it weren’t for bad luck.

On Saturday, Curtis faced Nassourdine Imavov in the prelim main event of UFC 289. Hoping to rebound off a controversial loss to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287 where he was severely impacted by a headbutt that went unnoticed, Curtis instead suffered a similar fate after another accidental clash of heads between he and Imavov in the second round. Referee Jason Herzog immediately saw the incident and stopped the bout, but the damage had already been done as the headbutt opened a cut on Curtis’ right eyelid.

Curtis was given time to recover from the clash, but ultimately “The Action Man” was unable to see and the bout was stopped, even as Curtis begged Herzog to give him more time.

The bout was ruled a no-contest due to the clash, and Curtis and Imavov will hopefully get an opportunity to settle up at a future date.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to the unfortunate ending for Curtis and Imavov.

Chris Curtis was pleading for the fight to continue. Warrior. #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/SQjCfuZAqI — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Curtis thought he was in bloodsport for a minute , out there trying to fight with no vision #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023

Damn.. @Actionman513 can't catch a break with head butts... — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) June 11, 2023

Damn another head butt. Chris Curtis head is a magnet for them. What is the rule on the time? 5 minutes for a foul? Just confused as to why he didn’t get given the full 5 but what do I know. #UFC289 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 11, 2023

Ugh that sucks — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Southpaw vs orthodox always has headbutts it’s no one’s fault — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

@Actionman513 is a warrior! He never wanted out, we could tell. Run it back! #UFC289 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 11, 2023