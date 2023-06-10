UFC 289 video: Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov ends in no-contest after accidental headbutt

Chris Curtis can’t catch a break.

For the second fight in a row, Curtis suffered a headbutt that led to disappointment for “The Action Man,” as it was eventually ruled that he could not continue due to his vision being impaired by the accidental foul in his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Despite Curtis’ pleas for more time to recover, officials ruled that Curtis wasn’t in any condition to fight and the bout was ruled a no-contest at the 3:04 mark of Round 2.

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads leaves Curtis unable to continue pic.twitter.com/tzD9x7kqex — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) June 11, 2023

Our Featured Prelim's over early.



It will be ruled a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/YOyydQ0lGw — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Chris Curtis was pleading for the fight to continue. Warrior. #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/SQjCfuZAqI — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

The result was bitterly disappointing for both fighters. Imavov appeared to be ahead on the scorecards after out-grappling Curtis in Round 1, including a sequence that saw him become the first fighter to score a successful takedown of Curtis inside the octagon. He looked to press the advantage in Round 2, which led to the accidental clash of heads that left Curtis hurt and visibly disoriented.

For Curtis, this is the second straight fight in which a headbutt has sent the action spiraling downhill for him. In his previous fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287 this past April, Curtis was badly rocked by a headbutt during an exchange and he went on to lose a unanimous decision. Curtis later took to Twitter to complain about the foul, to no avail.

Curtis, a veteran of 41 pro bouts, is now winless in three of his past four bouts. Imavov is also winless in two straight, after dropping a decision to Curtis’ teammate Sean Strickland in his previous outing.