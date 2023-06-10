UFC 289 video: Aiemann Zahabi crushes Aoriqileng with power left for 64-second knockout

Aiemann Zahabi kept the good times rolling for Canada.

The Quebec-born bantamweight scored the first finish of UFC 289 on Saturday, one that will be tough to top as he needed just one punch to floor opponent Aoriqileng (24-10) in a little over a minute.

Watch Zahabi’s fast finish below.

There wasn’t much of a feeling-out process needed for Zahabi, who missed with a right hand before landing a looping left that cracked Aoriqileng right on the chin. Zahabi attempted a walk-off celebration as Aoriqileng fell to the mat, but referee John Cooper needed to see a little more offense from Zahabi before waving off the bout at the 1:04 mark of Round 1.

Zahabi’s win continued a hot start for Canadians at Saturday’s event in Vancouver, British Columbia, with Ontario’s Kyle Nelson earning a unanimous nod over Blake Bilder and Ontario-based strawweight Diana Belbita opening the show with a unanimous decision win against Maria Oliveira.

That’s three straight wins now for Zahabi (10-2), who improved to 4-2 in the UFC.