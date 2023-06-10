 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Drugs made him think he was in a real fight’: Pros react to Conor McGregor reportedly sending Miami Heat mascot to ER

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Conor McGregor’s latest incident once again has him the talk of the MMA community.

On Friday night, McGregor was in attendance for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, and as part of a promotion, “Notorious” punched out the Heat mascot “Burnie.” One problem though, the guy playing Burnie actually got hurt.

While this incident appears to be a pure accident, McGregor has been no stranger to outside-of-the-cage dustups in recent years, assaulting a man in a pub in 2019, getting into a physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Awards in 2021, and allegedly assaulting Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti also in 2021, just to name a few. So given his laundry list of prior incidents, it’s unsurprising that the MMA community had some fun with this one.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to McGregor’s latest big win.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting