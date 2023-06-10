UFC 289 live blog: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

This is the UFC 289 live blog for Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, the middleweight main card opener on Saturday in Vancouver.

Signing with the promotion in 2019, Marc-Andre Barriault’s UFC run almost ended before it even got going. After losing his first three bouts in the UFC, and then having his next bout overturned to a No-Contest after testing positive for a banned substance, Barriault could easily have been released. Instead, “Power Bar” got one more chance — and he’s made the most of it since then, winning four of his latest six bouts. Now the Canadian fighter hopes to stack another one in the win column in front of his countrymen.

A former University of Alabama football player, Eryk Anders joined the UFC in 2017 and has been a staple of the middleweight division since then. Despite his long tenure though, Anders has struggled to build much momentum in the promotion, with an overall record of 7-7 with 1 No-Contest. Coming off a stoppage win of Kyle Daukaus in December, Anders hopes to start putting together a win streak that can see him ranked in the top 15.

Check out the UFC 289 main card middleweight bout live blog below.