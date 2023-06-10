UFC 289 live blog: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

This is the UFC 289 live blog for Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, the featherweight main card fight on Saturday in Vancouver.

A staple of the featherweight division since 2018, Dan Ige has faced some of the very best competition that 145 pounds has to offer. Lately that run of tough opposition has proven too be too much for “50K,” as he’s lost three of his past five fights. A big knockout win over Damon Jackson in January got him back on track though, and now Ige hopes to reestablish himself as one of the best featherweights in the world.

Since signing with the UFC in 2020, Nate Landwehr has been one of the most consistently exciting fighters in all of MMA. Currently on a three-fight win streak, Landwehr has also earned three bonuses in a row — two Performance and one Fight of the Night — for his particular brand of chaotic violence. Now “The Train” hopes to keep rolling and break into the top 15 with a win on Saturday.

Check out the UFC 289 featherweight main card fight live blog below.