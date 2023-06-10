UFC 289 live blog: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

This is the UFC 289 live blog for Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, the welterweight main card fight on Saturday in Vancouver.

Joining the UFC in 2022, Mike Malott quickly made an impression in the promotion with back-to-back finishes over Mickey Gall and Yohan Lainesse. Now he takes a step up both in competition and in promotion with a main card spot in his home country, and as one of only two Canadian fighters on the main card, Malott hopes to give the Canadian fans something to cheer about on Saturday.

The former Prime Fighting welterweight champion, Adam Fugitt also made his UFC debut in 2022, but has had a slightly tougher go of things thus far, losing his debut to Michael Morales before rebounding with a first-round finish of Yusaku Kinoshita. Now Fugitt hopes to make it two in a row by derailing the Malott hype train.

Check out the UFC 289 welterweight main card fight live blog below.