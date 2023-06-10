UFC 289 live blog: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

This is the UFC 289 live blog for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, the lightweight co-main event on Saturday in Vancouver.

A former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous fighters in UFC history. Holding the record for most submissions and most finishes in promotional history, Oliveira’s lethal ground game and devastating striking led him to become one of the most exciting champions in the history of 155 pounds. That reign ended at the hands of Islam Makhachev in 2022, and now the 33-year-old “Do Bronx” hopes to earn another crack at the Dagestani champion with an impressive showing tonight.

Related Get Latest UFC 289 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The dark horse of the lightweight division, Beneil Dariush is currently riding an eight-fight win streak that has put him on the precipice of title contention. A win tonight over a former champion should give the 34-year-old Dariush just the push he needs to finally get his own shot at 155-pound gold.

Check out the UFC 289 co-main event live blog below.