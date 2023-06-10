Report: Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to ER after stunt goes wrong

It appears that Conor McGregor still has that famed power.

On Friday evening, McGregor attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, where he got into a staged altercation with Heat mascot “Burnie,” dropping the mascot with a left hand punch and then following up with one ground-and-pound shot. The scene was meant to be good-natured fun in promotion of a cryotherapy pain relief spray, but unfortunately, things didn’t end out so hot.

According to a report by The Athletic, one or both of McGregor’s punches ended up hurting Burnie to the point that the man inside the costume required real medical treatment, winding up in the emergency room.

Source: The Heat's mascot, Burnie, had to go to the ER last night after a mid-game bit with former UFC champ Conor McGregor appears to have gone too far. More here, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/EeQVnIP8Ci — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 10, 2023

Reportedly, the man injured in the incident received pain medication and was sent home, where he is doing well.

McGregor has not competed since his loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264, but is expected to make a return to action sometime this year in a fight against fellow The Ultimate Fighter 31 coach Michael Chandler.