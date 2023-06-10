UFC 289 start time, TV schedule for Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

The UFC 289 start time and TV schedule for the Nunes vs. Aldana event at Rogers Center in Vancouver, Canada, is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a two-fight early preliminary card at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, headlined by a flyweight fight between David Dvorak and Stephen Erceg.

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

The prelims then switch over to ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. An exciting middleweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis headlines this portion of the card.

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and is anchored by Amanda Nunes’ UFC bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Beneil Dariush in a pivotal clash in the co-main event.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault