UFC 289 Results: Nunes vs. Aldana

MMA Fighting has UFC 289 results for the Nunes vs. Aldana fight card, live blogs for the main card, and more from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.
In the main event, two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana. Nunes is the most decorated female fighter in UFC history and recaptured the belt with a July 2022 win over Julianna Peña.
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Beneil Dariush in pivotal matchup in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 289 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg
