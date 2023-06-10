 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289 Results: Nunes vs. Aldana

By Shaun Al-Shatti
UFC 289 Ceremonial Weigh-in
Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off at UFC 289.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC 289 results for the Nunes vs. Aldana fight card, live blogs for the main card, and more from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana. Nunes is the most decorated female fighter in UFC history and recaptured the belt with a July 2022 win over Julianna Peña.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Beneil Dariush in pivotal matchup in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 289 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

