UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 289 event, which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, which serves as the promotion’s return to Canada for the first time in over three years. The main event will feature two-division champion Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee to watch along with UFC 289 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will look to stop Beneil Dariush from getting one step closer to his first promotional title shot.

UFC 289 will also feature a welterweight bout between Canadian fighter Mike Malott as he takes on Adam Fugitt, while exciting featherweights Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr battle it out. The main card opens with a middleweight contest between Eryk Anders and Marc-Andre Barriault.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 289 watch party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT above.