UFC newcomer Jose Henrique suspended 2 years for USADA violation

Recent UFC signee Jose Henrique has accepted a two-year suspension for violating the promotion’s anti-doping policy, USADA announced Thursday.

Henrique tested positive for two metabolites of the anabolic agent nandrolone — 19-norandrosterone and 19-noretiocholanolone — in an out-of-competition drug screening conducted on March 8, per USADA officials. Henrique’s suspension is retroactive to the date of his failed test, meaning he will be eligible to compete on March 8, 2025.

“Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are required to declare prohibited substances they have used in the previous 12 months,” USADA wrote in a statement. “An athlete who makes such declaration will not be deemed to have committed a violation but, depending on the substance, may be required to refrain from competition for a period of at least six months and provide at least two negative samples.

“[Henrique] did not declare the use of nandrolone and/or other 19-norsteroids on his onboarding declaration forms.”

Henrique (6-1) inked a deal with the UFC at age 20 this past March following a third-round knockout victory over Alan Silva at a Shooto Brazil event.

The 6-foot-3 welterweight is a veteran of the UFC’s Contender Series, having lost to Yusaku Kinoshita via third-round knockout in an August 2022 edition of the show.