Jared Gordon out, Jesse Butler in against Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 74

Jared Gordon won’t be able to fight Jim Miller after all.

Gordon has been forced to withdraw from his short-notice bout at UFC Vegas 74, MMA Fighting confirmed Thursday following an initial report by David Van Auken.

In his stead, UFC newcomer Jesse Butler has stepped up to face Miller on less than two days’ notice, MMA Fighting confirmed. Butler’s signing was first reported by Marcel Dorff.

The news continues a run of bad luck for Gordon, who stepped in on short-notice in mid May after Miller’s initial opponent Ludovit Klein withdrew due to illness. Gordon’s most recent UFC appearance this past April ended in a brutal no-contest after an accidental clash of heads against Bobby Green led to a scary knockout of Gordon. In his fight before that, Gordon dropped a controversial decision against UFC star Paddy Pimblett which the overwhelming majority of the MMA community believed he should’ve won.

Miller (35-17, 1 NC) is one of the most tenured fighters in UFC history. The 39-year-old veteran holds a myriad of all-time UFC records, including the most wins (24), most bouts (41), second-most finishes (16), and the most finishes as a UFC lightweight (14).

Butler (12-4) enters the UFC riding a five-fight win streak as a featherweight. He defeated Luis Luna via unanimous decision in his most recent bout this past February.

UFC Vegas 74 takes place June 3 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a flyweight matchup between one-time interim title challenger Kai Kara-France and fast-rising prospect Amir Albazi.

Damon Martin and Mike Heck contributed to this report.